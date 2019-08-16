SIDNEY — Students will be heading back to the classroom Tuesday, Aug. 20 for numerous districts in Shelby and Auglaize counties.

Both Jackson Center and Hardin-Houston Local School Districts faced weather-related problems when they started school this week. Jackson Center was delayed because of the fog Thursday and Friday, while Hardin-Houston canceled classes both days.

“No doubt it has been a bizarre start or should I say non start for our new school year,” said H-H Superintendent Ryan Maier. “Hopefully the fog is done laying within the boundaries of our school district and we can get going on Monday.”

Classes will resume in Fairlawn, Lehman, Holy Angels, Fort Loramie, Russia and New Knoxville on Tuesday, Aug. 20. Christian Academy will start school on Aug. 21.

Fairlawn Local School District

Eight new staff members will greet students when they return to classes Tuesday at Fairlawn Local Schools.

New to the district are Jenna Lochard, intervention specialist; Brad Rindler, middle school and high school math and science; Rachel Gernert, guidance counselor; Molly Heath, third-grade; Jacob Dodds, fourth-grade; Kaylynn Hall, fifth-grade; and Zach Freeling, athletic director.

An open house, said Superintendent Jeff Hobbs, will be held Monday, Aug. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m.

“The LED lighting project is in progress for every light in the building, in and out,” said Hobbs. “The Family and Consumer Science program will continue their school store selling Fairlawn clothing. They have an embroidery machine and a partnership with Holloway Sportswear in Sidney.

“This will also be our second full year as part of the Shelby County Workforce Development program,” he said. “We teach classes on careers and have regular speakers from businesses throughout Shelby County.

The Fairlawn Fall Festival will be held Oct. 25, while the Princess Spa Day is planned for Sept. 29.

Lehman Catholic High School

Students at Lehman Catholic High School will be welcoming the Rev. Andrew Hess as the school’s chaplain. New staff members include Linda Applegate, English; Maura Gavit, voal music and theology; Susanne Geiss, English and journalism; and Scott Rittner, history, psychology and government.

Beanie Weenie night will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21, with dinner at 5 p.m. and the pep rally at 7:15 p.m.

Holy Angels School

Tuesday is the first day of school for students attending Holy Angels School. Janel Slonkosky is the school principal. New staff members include Paige Pohlmann, first-grade; Megan Wendel, sixth-grade; Sam Subler, religion 5-8; Gail Denning, fourth-grade aide; and Kellie Kemker, kindergarten aide.

New paint and flooring was completed over the summer in the first and second grade classrooms. The junior high ssocial studies classroom also was painted and a new gym floor was installed.

Fort Loramie Local Schools

Five new staff members will be greeting Fort Loramie School students when they return to class Tuesday.

New staff members are Renae Meyer, sixth-grade ELA and science; Heidi Krameer, physical science and biology; Jack Hennon, physical education and health; Lauen Brusnwick, seventh- and eighth-grade language arts; and Danielle Bender, secenth- and eighth-grade pre-algebra.

The district has adopted an online registration progress. OneView is used for emergency medical and athletic forms.

The high school test prep program continues to grow to meet the needs of students.

At the high school, new classroom furniture has been added and the district is on schedule with its plan to annually update classrooms where necessary.

Botkins Local School

“This year marks the fist time Botkins Local School has had all day kindergarten,” said Superintendent Jeff McPheron. Students return to the classroom Tuesday.

Erin Hayes is the new elementary school guidance counselor.

Facility updates over the summer include the roof renovation and repair at the Botkins Sports Complex along with the addition of stadium lights to the Botkins Track/Soccer Complex.

Russia Local School

An open house will be held Aug. 22 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Russia Local Schools. Their students return to the classroom on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

The district has implemented all-day kindergarten. The kindergarten classrooms have been relocated to the south end of the building near the athletic entrance.

A One-to-One technology program will be used for students in grades nine to 12.

Four new staff members have joined Russia Schools. Jaclyn Bensman is a new kindergarten teacher. Elizabeth Knapke is the new fifth- and sixth-grade math teacher. Beth Murray will be a part-time physical education teacher. Hannah Meyer will be teaching high school math.

New Knoxville Local School

New Knoxville students will be returning to the classroom Tuesday also. A back to school night will be held Monday, Aug. 19, from 6 to 7 p.m. fr students in kindergarten through sixth-grade.