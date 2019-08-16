Issues for November election set to be certified

SIDNEY – Local issues for the Nov. 5 election are to be certified Monday at the Shelby County Board of Elections meeting.

Issues to be approved for the ballot include:

Anna Local School District

• A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Anna Local School District for the purpose of providing for the current operating expenses of the school district at a rate not exceeding 4 mills for each $1 of valuation, which amounts to $0.40 for each $100 of valuation, for a period of five years, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021.

Clinton Township

• A renewal of 1.99 mills and an increase of 0.46 mills to constitute a tax for the benefit of Clinton Township (excluding the City of Sidney) for the purpose of providing and maintaining fire apparatus, appliances, building, or sites therefor, or sources of water supply and materials therefor, or the establishment and maintenance of lines of fire-alarm communications, or the payment of firefighting companies or permanent, part-time or volunteer firefighting personnel to operate the same, including the payment of any employer contributions required for such personnel under Section 145.48 or 742.34 of the Revised Code, or the purchase of ambulance equipment, or the provision for ambulance, paramedic or other emergency medical services operated by a fire department or firefighting company, or for the payment of other related costs at a rate not exceeding 2.45 mills for each $1 of valuation, which amounts to $0.245 for each $100 of valuation, for five years, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021.

• A renewal of 1.49 mills and an increase of 0.31 mills to constitute a tax for the benefit of Clinton Township (excluding the City of Sidney) for the purpose of providing ambulance and emergency medical services at a rate not exceeding 1.8 mills for each $1 of valuation, which amounts to $0.18 for each $100 of valuation, for five years, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021.

Dinsmore Township

• An additional tax for the benefit of Dinsmore Township for the purpose of general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of roads and bridges at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each $1 of valuation, which amounts to $0.10 for each $100 of valuation, for five years, commencing in 2019, first due in calendar year 2020.

Houston Joint Ambulance District

• A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Houston Joint Ambulance District, Shelby County, for the purpose of providing, operating and maintaining emergency and rescue equipment apparatus, appliances, buildings or sites and emergency rescue companies to operate the same or to purchase ambulance or emergency medical services operated by an emergency rescue department or emergency rescue company within Shelby County, Houston Joint Ambulance District at a rate not exceeding 0.6 mill for each $1 valuation, which amounts to $0.06 for each $100 of valuation, for five years, beginning in 2020 and continuing through 2024, commencing in calendar year 2021.

Jackson Township

• A renewal of 0.5 mills and an increase of 0.2 mills to constitute a tax for the benefit of Jackson Township, including the Village of Jackson Center, for the purpose of providing ambulance and emergency medical services at a rate not exceeding 0.7 mills for each $1 of valuation, which amounts to $0.07 for each $100 of valuation, for five years, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021.

• A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Jackson Township (excluding the Village of Jackson Center) for the purpose of providing and maintaining fire apparatus, mechanical resuscitators, underwater rescue and recovery equipment, or other fire equipment and appliances, building or sites therefor, or sources of water supply and materials therefor, or the establishment and maintenance of lines of fire-alarm communications, or the payment of firefighting companies or permanent, part-time or volunteer firefighting, administrative or communications personnel to operate the same, including the payment of any employer contributions required for such personnel under Section 145.48 or 742.34 of the Revised Code, or other purchase of ambulance equipment, or the provision of ambulance, paramedic or other emergency medical services operated by a fire department or firefighting company, or for the payment of other related costs at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each $1 of valuation, which amounts to $0.10 for each $100 of valuation, for five years, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021.

Lockington

• A renewal tax for the benefit of the Village of Lockington for the purpose of parks and recreation at a rate not exceeding 1.5 mills for each $1 of valuation, which amounts to $0.15 for each $100 of evaluation, for five years, commencing in tax year 2020, first due in calendar year 2021.

Orange Township

• An additional tax for the benefit of Orange Township, excluding the City of Sidney, for the purpose of providing ambulance and emergency medical services at a rate not exceeding 0.4 mills for each $1 of valuation, which amounts to $0.04 for each $100 of valuation, for five years, commencing in 2019, first due in calendar year 2020.

Perry Township

• A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Perry Township, Port Jefferson Fire District and Miami Township Fire District, Shelby County, for the purpose of providing and maintaining fire apparatus, appliances, buildings or sites therefor, or sources of water supply and materials therefor, or the payment of permanent, part-time or volunteer firefighters or firefighting companies to operate the same, including the payment of the firemen employer’s contribution required under Section 742.34 of the Revised Code at a rate not exceeding 1 mills for each $1 of valuation, which amounts to $0.10 for each $100 of valuation, for five years, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021.

Shelby County

• An additional tax for the benefit of Shelby County for the purpose of the maintenance and operation of free public museums of history at a rate not exceeding 0.25 mills for each $1 of valuation, which amounts to $0.025 for each $100 of valuation, for five years, commencing in 2019, first due in calendar year 2020.

Sidney

• Shall the ordinance providing for a fifteen-hundredths of 1 percent (0.15 of 1 percent) levy on municipal taxable income, in addition to the 1.5 percent tax on income currently being levied and collected, for a continuing period of time beginning Jan. 1, 2020, for the purpose of fire department operations and capital improvements and equipment, maintenance and repair the same, and paying debt service for such purchases be passed?

• Shall the ordinance providing for a fifteen-hundredths of 1 percent (0.15 of 1 percent) levy on municipal taxable income, in addition to the 1.5 percent tax on income currently being levied and collected, for a period of five years beginning Jan. 1, 2020, for the purpose of providing funds for the construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and maintenance of streets, alleys, bridges, curbs and gutters in the City of Sidney, and the costs incidental thereto be passed?