Posted on by

Courage to Live Foundation donates $30,000 to the Center for Neurological Development


The eight members of the Courage to Live Foundation, staff from the Center for Neurological Development and several patients are pictured. The Courage to Live Foundation recently presented a check for $30,000 to the Center for Neurological Development in Burkettsville.

The eight members of the Courage to Live Foundation, staff from the Center for Neurological Development and several patients are pictured. The Courage to Live Foundation recently presented a check for $30,000 to the Center for Neurological Development in Burkettsville.


Courtesy photo

BURKETTSVILLE – The Courage to Live Foundation recently presented a check for $30,000 to the Center for Neurological Development in Burkettsville.

The Courage to Live Foundation co-sponsored a benefit weekend in July with the Wendelin Sports Club. The weekend consisted of a challenger baseball game on Friday night and a poker run on Saturday. Sunday began with an outdoor mass and continued with the patients’ annual “walk of courage,” a horseshoe tournament, bingo, games, entertainment, pork chop dinners and ended with a raffle of 66 donated prizes.

The donated money will assist in the daily operation of the nonprofit organization. All the patients at the center are evaluated by a certified sensorimotor developmentalist who then recommends a treatment program specifically designed for each patient’s needs.

The day-to-day use of the center is totally free of charge to the patient due to the many volunteers who help out on a daily basis.

The foundation thanked all the area businesses and individuals who donated money, prizes, food, drinks and their time to help make the benefit a success again this year.

The eight members of the Courage to Live Foundation, staff from the Center for Neurological Development and several patients are pictured. The Courage to Live Foundation recently presented a check for $30,000 to the Center for Neurological Development in Burkettsville.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_CTLF-2019.jpgThe eight members of the Courage to Live Foundation, staff from the Center for Neurological Development and several patients are pictured. The Courage to Live Foundation recently presented a check for $30,000 to the Center for Neurological Development in Burkettsville. Courtesy photo