Courage to Live Foundation donates $30,000 to the Center for Neurological Development

BURKETTSVILLE – The Courage to Live Foundation recently presented a check for $30,000 to the Center for Neurological Development in Burkettsville.

The Courage to Live Foundation co-sponsored a benefit weekend in July with the Wendelin Sports Club. The weekend consisted of a challenger baseball game on Friday night and a poker run on Saturday. Sunday began with an outdoor mass and continued with the patients’ annual “walk of courage,” a horseshoe tournament, bingo, games, entertainment, pork chop dinners and ended with a raffle of 66 donated prizes.

The donated money will assist in the daily operation of the nonprofit organization. All the patients at the center are evaluated by a certified sensorimotor developmentalist who then recommends a treatment program specifically designed for each patient’s needs.

The day-to-day use of the center is totally free of charge to the patient due to the many volunteers who help out on a daily basis.

The foundation thanked all the area businesses and individuals who donated money, prizes, food, drinks and their time to help make the benefit a success again this year.