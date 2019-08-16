On the agendas

Shelby County Board of DD

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Boards of Developmental Disabilities will meet Monday, Aug. 19, at 12:45 p.m. at the board office, 1200 S. children’s Home Road. Administrative reports will be given by the support services director, community education and outreach director, early childhood director, early intervention director and superintendent.

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meeting Monday, Aug. 19, at 4 p.m. at the board office. The board, in addition to other business, will be certifying petitions and issues for the November election.

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY —The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) will meet on Monday, Aug. 19, at 4 p.m. in council chambers.

ZBA’s newest board member, James Lehmkuhl, will be introduced. Richard Sommer will also be appointed to the Vacant Property Board of Review, Monday.

The board will consider the request of the Sidney Post 217 American Legion for a conditional use permit for an accessory building over 1,000-square-feet at 1265 Fourth Ave. in the R-3, multi-family residence district.

Sidney City Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission will meet on Monday, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Sidney City Schools Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday at 6 p.m. at the board office.

Items on the agenda include approving an agreement with the Midwest Regional Educational services Center for early childhood intervention specialist services and speech language therapist services; approving an administrator salary schedule; setting the substitute teacher rate; approving a purchased services agreement for school security officers; and discussion on the Whittier Early Childhood Center license, Athletic Center construction project and personnel items.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local School Board of Education will meet Monday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m.

Items on the agenda include personnel resignations and employment, a program agreement with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center, and reports from the maintenance, business and custodial director, elementary and high school principals and superintendent reports.

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — Minster Local Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Aug. 19, at 8 p.m. in the elementary school large group room.

Items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent, principals, booster organizations, Ohio Schools Facilities and curriculum and instruction. The board is expected to approve several class trips.

Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health will meet Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m. at the health department conference room. Items on the agenda include the public health nursing report and financial report.