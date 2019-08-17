NK school administrators receive raises

NEW KNOXVILLE – Three top administrators received raises and contract extensions at the Monday night New Knoxville Board of Education meeting.

Superintendent Kim Waterman will receive $108,952 for the 2019-20 school year, which represents a 2.5 percent salary increase. She also had her contract extended to 2025. Treasurer Amy Reineke will be paid $72,003, which was a 5.5 percent increase. She was given a four year contract, ending in 2025. Grades 4 to 12 Principal Jenny Fledderjohann will be paid $82,820 for 2019-20, which is a 6 percent increase. She also received a four-year contract extension.

Waterman said the board agreed to the rate increases after an examination of pay rates throughout the region.

“We try to keep our rates of pay in the middle range compared with personnel with similar positions,” said Waterman.

She also said, since their school system is small, the people working in these positions often fill many roles.

“For example, Jenny is the 4-12 principal and I serve both as the superintendent and K to 3 principal,” she added.

In related action, the board approved a 2.5 percent pay increase for all classified employees.

The board also were introduced to two new hires. Elizabeth Barhorst will serve as sixth-grade English language arts and social studies teacher as well as teach eighth-grade history. Jocelyn Warfield will be the new kindergarden teacher.

Other personnel received new contracts. They are Caileigh Kirtley, eighth-grade girls volleyball, Pam Bergman, junior high cheer, Matt Stetler, seventh-grade boys basketball, Terry Halko, eighth-grade boys basketball, Kort Fledderjohann, girls basketball assistant, Matt Gabel, junior varsity girls basketball, Liz Barhorst, seventh-grade girls basketball, Paul Boeke, eighth-grade girls basketball, Ginger Lause, cafeteria assistant, and Elaine Greenbaum, attendant aide. The Board also accepted the resignation of co-eighth- grade concessions employee Jill Watton. It was noted that Chris Schroer will continue as the sole concession adviser.

The board accepted a $800 donation from German Farmers for the Class of 2024 to help fund the eighth=grade Washington trip. They also accepted a donation of $1,144.80 from Brad Waterman for the class of 2024.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.