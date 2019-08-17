Residents to vote on tax for museums

SIDNEY – The Shelby County commissioners took bids for projects and announced plans to place an issue on the November ballot during recent meetings.

On July 16 the commissioners entered into a polling location agreement Lehman Catholic High School for the term from July 12 through Dec. 31, 2019. They also authorized the advertising of bids for the 2019 highway paint striping program with bids opening on Aug. 8.

The commissioners approved payment of weekly expenditures totaling $7,576,929.14 on July 18.

On July 23 the commissioners transferred $147,797.90 in sales tax revenue from the General Fund to the Engineer’s Fund and transferred $147,797.90 in sales tax revenue from the General Fund to the Capital Improvement Fund.

They approved payment of weekly expenditures totaling $635,347.98 on July 25.

The commissioners authorized advertising for bids for the Botkins Road bridge replacement project on July 30. Bids will be opened at 11 a.m. Aug. 27.

The commissioners adopted a resolution declaring it necessary to levy an additional tax in excess of the ten-mill limitation for the maintenance and operation of free public museums of history and requesting certification of county auditor.

They also adopted a resolution declaring intent to proceed with election on the question of an additional 0.25 mills tax in excess of the ten-mill limitation for the maintenance and operation for free public museums of history. The issue will be on the ballot on Nov. 5.

The commissioners approved payment of weekly expenditures totaling $478,549.99 on Aug. 1.

On Aug. 8 they approved payment of weekly expenditures totaling $713,718.13 and received two bids for the 2019 paint striping program and took under advisement.