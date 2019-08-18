Posted on by

Bemenfest 2019 a wrap


Hannah Kramer, 17, of New Bremen, daughter of Diane and Doug Kramer, is crowned the 2019 Bremenfest Queen on Friday, Aug. 16.

Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

2019 Little Miss Bremenfest Emma Niekamp, 6, of New Bremen, daughter of Joel and Erin Niekamp was crowned on Friday, Aug. 16 along with 2019 Bremenfest Queen Hannah Kramer, 17, of New Bremen, daughter of Diane and Doug Kramer.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Cody Manbeck, left, and Matt McCollum grill up some tasty treats for the crowds Friday, Aug. 16 at Bremenfest.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Lucy Wente, 6, of New Bremen, daughter of Brooke and Jeff Wente places her golf ball down as she gets ready to putt at Bremenfest on Friday, Aug. 16.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Lori Suchland, left, almost gets one of the stones in the Hillbilly Stone Soup Chili being served by Chris Schwartz, right, and Gregg Scheer, center, all of New Bremen, during the Sons of American Legion Chili Cook-Off at Bremenfest on Saturday, Aug. 17.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Jozy Schwieterman, of New Bremen, hits the mud covered volleyball during the Mud Volleyball Tournament Saturday, Aug. 17 at Bremenfest.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Brynn Overman, left to right, Jameson Moyers, Klaire Luana, and Kirk Luana all enjoy spinning themselves silly on a ride Friday, Aug. 16 at Bremenfest in New Bremen. Brynn is the 4-year-old daughter of Julie and Marcus Overman of New Bremen. Jameson is the 5-year-old son of Kate and Chris Moyers of New Bremen. Ashley and Jim Luana are the New Bremen parents of 4-year-old Klaire and 5-year-old Kirk.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Hannah Holdren and Joel Hemmelgarn dive after the volleyball at the Mud Volleyball Tournament Saturday, Aug. 17 at Bremenfest.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Parker Manger, of New Bremen, gets the save at the Mud Volleyball Tournament Saturday, Aug. 17 at Bremenfest.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Crowds fill the Crown Pavilion at Bremenfest to watch the crowning of the 2019 Queens on Friday, Aug. 16.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

