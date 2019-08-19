Cooking burgers at the second annual Shelby County Veterans and Family Appreciation event are, left to right, Army aviation veteran Cecil Steel, Army air defence veteran Bob Shoffner, and Rick Phillips, Army telephone technician. The event was held at Vandemark Farms on Saturday, Aug. 17. Free dinner was served for veterans and their families who could play mini golf, pet animals and play games of chance.

Cooking burgers at the second annual Shelby County Veterans and Family Appreciation event are, left to right, Army aviation veteran Cecil Steel, Army air defence veteran Bob Shoffner, and Rick Phillips, Army telephone technician. The event was held at Vandemark Farms on Saturday, Aug. 17. Free dinner was served for veterans and their families who could play mini golf, pet animals and play games of chance. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_SDN082019VetDay.jpg Cooking burgers at the second annual Shelby County Veterans and Family Appreciation event are, left to right, Army aviation veteran Cecil Steel, Army air defence veteran Bob Shoffner, and Rick Phillips, Army telephone technician. The event was held at Vandemark Farms on Saturday, Aug. 17. Free dinner was served for veterans and their families who could play mini golf, pet animals and play games of chance. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News