Unicorn magic

Tucker Hoying, 2, of Fort Loramie, son of Chip and Brittany Hoying, drinks water from the horn of an unicorn during Summer Gazebo Party at Canal Park in Fort Loramie on Sunday, Aug. 18. The Fort Loramie Chamber of Commerce and the Village of Fort Loramie held the event which featured food trucks, bounce houses and kids game with back to school gifts for prizes.

Mark Cantwil performs during Summer Gazebo Party at Canal Park in Fort Loramie on Sunday, Aug. 18. The Fort Loramie Chamber of Commerce and the Village of Fort Loramie held the event which featured food trucks, bounce houses and kids game with back to school gifts for prizes.

Mark Cantwil performs during Summer Gazebo Party at Canal Park in Fort Loramie on Sunday, Aug. 18. The Fort Loramie Chamber of Commerce and the Village of Fort Loramie held the event which featured food trucks, bounce houses and kids game with back to school gifts for prizes.

Three bounce houses were popular during Summer Gazebo Party at Canal Park in Fort Loramie on Sunday, Aug. 18. The Fort Loramie Chamber of Commerce and the Village of Fort Loramie held the event which featured food trucks, bounce houses and kids game with back to school gifts for prizes.

Three bounce houses were popular during Summer Gazebo Party at Canal Park in Fort Loramie on Sunday, Aug. 18. The Fort Loramie Chamber of Commerce and the Village of Fort Loramie held the event which featured food trucks, bounce houses and kids game with back to school gifts for prizes.

Avery Westerheide, 2, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Mitch and Taylor Westerheide, plays with wood blocks during Summer Gazebo Party at Canal Park in Fort Loramie on Sunday, Aug. 18. The Fort Loramie Chamber of Commerce and the Village of Fort Loramie held the event which featured food trucks, bounce houses and kids game with back to school gifts for prizes.

Avery Westerheide, 2, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Mitch and Taylor Westerheide, plays with wood blocks during Summer Gazebo Party at Canal Park in Fort Loramie on Sunday, Aug. 18. The Fort Loramie Chamber of Commerce and the Village of Fort Loramie held the event which featured food trucks, bounce houses and kids game with back to school gifts for prizes.

