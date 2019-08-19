Posted on by

Powwow filled with color and dance


Tayna Evangelista, 5, of Springfield, daughter of Jessica and Lucas Evangelista, walks with her dog, Lucy strapped to her back at the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17. Tayna is a member of the Huichol Tribe.

Tayna Evangelista, 5, of Springfield, daughter of Jessica and Lucas Evangelista, walks with her dog, Lucy strapped to her back at the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17. Tayna is a member of the Huichol Tribe.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Dave Wanner, of Mercer, Pa., dances in the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Kevin Lilhawk, of Fairborn, dances during the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Twohawks, of Springfield, dances during the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Tim Garner, of Christianburg, walks with a cane decorated with a coyote head and turkey feathers. Garner was attending the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Charlie Keith, of Fairborn, takes part in a drum circle during the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Bob Leonard, left, of Sidney, talks flutes with Native American style flute maker Dave Johnson, of West Milton, at the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Leehya Wanner, left, dances with her mother, Danielle Wanner, both of Mercer, Pa., during the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Everett Patch, of Cincinnati, displays his wares at the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Head Lady Sawyer Hacker, of Middletown, dances at the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Tayna Evangelista, 5, of Springfield, daughter of Jessica and Lucas Evangelista, walks with her dog, Lucy strapped to her back at the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17. Tayna is a member of the Huichol Tribe.

Dave Wanner, of Mercer, Pa., dances in the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Kevin Lilhawk, of Fairborn, dances during the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Twohawks, of Springfield, dances during the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Tim Garner, of Christianburg, walks with a cane decorated with a coyote head and turkey feathers. Garner was attending the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Charlie Keith, of Fairborn, takes part in a drum circle during the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Bob Leonard, left, of Sidney, talks flutes with Native American style flute maker Dave Johnson, of West Milton, at the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Leehya Wanner, left, dances with her mother, Danielle Wanner, both of Mercer, Pa., during the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Everett Patch, of Cincinnati, displays his wares at the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Head Lady Sawyer Hacker, of Middletown, dances at the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Tayna Evangelista, 5, of Springfield, daughter of Jessica and Lucas Evangelista, walks with her dog, Lucy strapped to her back at the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17. Tayna is a member of the Huichol Tribe.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_SDN082019Powwow2.jpgTayna Evangelista, 5, of Springfield, daughter of Jessica and Lucas Evangelista, walks with her dog, Lucy strapped to her back at the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17. Tayna is a member of the Huichol Tribe. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Dave Wanner, of Mercer, Pa., dances in the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_DSC_7523.jpgDave Wanner, of Mercer, Pa., dances in the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Kevin Lilhawk, of Fairborn, dances during the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_DSC_7049.jpgKevin Lilhawk, of Fairborn, dances during the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Twohawks, of Springfield, dances during the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_DSC_7106.jpgTwohawks, of Springfield, dances during the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Tim Garner, of Christianburg, walks with a cane decorated with a coyote head and turkey feathers. Garner was attending the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_DSC_7211.jpgTim Garner, of Christianburg, walks with a cane decorated with a coyote head and turkey feathers. Garner was attending the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Charlie Keith, of Fairborn, takes part in a drum circle during the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_DSC_7339.jpgCharlie Keith, of Fairborn, takes part in a drum circle during the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Bob Leonard, left, of Sidney, talks flutes with Native American style flute maker Dave Johnson, of West Milton, at the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_DSC_7610.jpgBob Leonard, left, of Sidney, talks flutes with Native American style flute maker Dave Johnson, of West Milton, at the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Leehya Wanner, left, dances with her mother, Danielle Wanner, both of Mercer, Pa., during the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_DSC_7401.jpgLeehya Wanner, left, dances with her mother, Danielle Wanner, both of Mercer, Pa., during the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Everett Patch, of Cincinnati, displays his wares at the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_DSC_7482.jpgEverett Patch, of Cincinnati, displays his wares at the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Head Lady Sawyer Hacker, of Middletown, dances at the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_SDN082019Powwow.jpgHead Lady Sawyer Hacker, of Middletown, dances at the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News