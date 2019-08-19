Powwow filled with color and dance

Tayna Evangelista, 5, of Springfield, daughter of Jessica and Lucas Evangelista, walks with her dog, Lucy strapped to her back at the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17. Tayna is a member of the Huichol Tribe.

Dave Wanner, of Mercer, Pa., dances in the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Kevin Lilhawk, of Fairborn, dances during the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Twohawks, of Springfield, dances during the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Tim Garner, of Christianburg, walks with a cane decorated with a coyote head and turkey feathers. Garner was attending the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Charlie Keith, of Fairborn, takes part in a drum circle during the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Bob Leonard, left, of Sidney, talks flutes with Native American style flute maker Dave Johnson, of West Milton, at the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Leehya Wanner, left, dances with her mother, Danielle Wanner, both of Mercer, Pa., during the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Everett Patch, of Cincinnati, displays his wares at the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Head Lady Sawyer Hacker, of Middletown, dances at the 2019 Honor our Veterans & 1st Responders Powwow at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 17.