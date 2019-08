Candidates file petitions, wait for certification

SIDNEY — The filing deadline has passed for the Nov. 5 election. All petitions will be certified Monday during the Shelby County Board, of Elections meeting.

Candidates who have filed petitions are:

• Mike Barhorst, 604 N. West St., Sidney, Sidney City Council at Large

• Steven Klingler, 1260 Erie Court, Sidney, Sidney City Council at Large

• Jennifer L. Van Matre, 1641 Wildwood Court, Sidney, Sidney City Council at Large

• Amy Moloney Klingler, 1260 Erie Court, Sidney, Clinton Township Fiscal Officer

• Sally Wood, 1806 Riverside Drive, Sidney, Clinton Township Fiscal Officer

• Jennifer L. Frilling, 7647 Cardo Road, Sidney, Cynthian Township Fiscal Officer

• Tisha Wannemacher, 14435 Lochard, Road, Anna, Dinsmore Township Fiscal Officer

• Debora Lynn Bodenmiller, 9111 County Road 25A Sidney, Franklin Township Fiscal Officer

• Mack A. Knupp, 17707 McCloskey School Road, Sidney, Green Township Fiscal Officer

• Diane Frank, 21471 Wise Road Jackson Center, Jackson Township Fiscal Officer

• Bonnie Paulus, 4376 Rangeline Road, Russia, Loramie Township Fiscal Officer

• Lori Bornhorst, 10036 Friemering Road, Fort Loramie, McLean Township Fiscal Officer

• Eric Voress, 1801 Bulle Road, Sidney, Orange Township Fiscal Officer

• Sally Keener, 6153 Jackson Road, Sidney, Perry Township Fiscal Officer

• Catherine D. Platfoot, 21111 Lefevre Road, Maplewood, Salem Township Fiscal Officer

• Karen Pleiman, 8347 State Route 705 Sidney, Turtle Creek Township Fiscal Officer

• Joan Buehler, 8903 North St., Kettlersville, Van Buren Township Fiscal Officer

• Mark Pulfer, 305 Onyx Drive, Anna, Village of Anna Mayor

• Steven L. Woodruff, 420 E. State St., Botkins, Village of Botkins Mayor

• Randal J. Ahlers, 120B Liberty Way, Fort Loramie, Village of Fort Loramie Mayor

• Scott Klopfenstein, 301 Oak St., Jackson Center, Village of Jackson Center Mayor

• Eric S. Kaminsky, 8915 State Route 274, Kettlersville, Village of Kettlersville Mayor

• Stephen R. Butterfield, 8877 Johnston Slagle Road, Sidney, Village of Port Jefferson Mayor

• Michelle Brunson, 15150 Hardin-Wapak Road, Anna, Anna Local School District School Board

• Adam Reiss, 9650 State Route 119, Anna, Anna Local School District School Board

• Mark R. Goubeaux, 416 E. State St., Botkins, Botkins Local School District School Board

• Hope Abke 8525, Johnston Slagle Road, Sidney, Fairlawn Local School District School Board

• Robert Gold, 22100 State Route 47, Maplewood, Fairlawn Local School District School Board

• Phillip H. Groves, 18894 McCloskey School Road, Sidney, Fairlawn Local School District School Board

• Michael Henman, 7500 Tawawa Maplewood, Sidney, Fairlawn Local School District School Board

• Sarah Huelskamp, 5461 Johnston Slagle Road, Sidney, Fairlawn Local School District School Board

• Lynn DeLoye, 8610 State Route 66 Fort Loramie, Fort Loramie School School Board

• Lisa Ruhenkamp, 130 Grandview Fort Loramie, Fort Loramie School School Board

• Vernon F. Siegel Jr., 8727 Wright Puthoff Road, Sidney, Fort Loramie School School Board

• Thomas R. Wisener, 75 Sawmill Road, Apt A, Fort Loramie, Fort Loramie School School Board

• Brian Helman, 10277 W Mason Road, Sidney, Hardin Houston Schools School Board

• Jason Shaffer, 8695 Fessler Buxton Road, Piqua, Hardin Houston Schools School Board

• Kristin S. Davis, 308 North Fork St Jackson Center, Jackson Center Schools School Board

• Matt Kohler, 306 N. Fork, Jackson Center, Jackson Center Schools School Board

• Brad Wren, 108 Waterford Court, Jackson Center, Jackson Center Schools School Board

• Douglas Hoying, 3223 Simon Road, Russia, Russia LSD School Board

• Jeffery J. Prenger, 111 Oakwood St., Russia, Russia LSD School Board

• Kristin Allen, 2429 Savanna Place, Sidney, Sidney City Schools School Board

• William Ankney, 2020 N. Main St., Sidney, Sidney City Schools School Board

• Kevin T Foy, 660 W. Parkwood St., Sidney, Sidney City Schools School Board

• Richard, L Hix II, 768 E. Parkwood St., Sidney, Sidney City Schools School Board

• Michele K Lott, 1198 Marvin Gene Court, Sidney, Sidney City Schools School Board

• John F. Scheu, 8345 Port Haven Road, Sidney, Sidney City Schools School Board,

• Robert W. Smith, 1226 Turner Drive, Sidney, Sidney City Schools School Board

• Mandi C. Croft, 213 S. Wagner, Sidney, Sidney City Schools School Board

• Frank J. Mariano, 1620 Ash Place, Sidney, Clinton Township Trustee

• Todd C. Ratermann, 767 Marva, Sidney, Clinton Township Trustee

• Vernon J. Ahrns, 7733 Galley Road, Fort Loramie, Cynthian Township Trustee

• Keith A. Dapore, 3270 Kaiser Road, Fort Loramie, Cynthian Township Trustee

• Brandon Jester, 3533 Vera St., Fort Loramie, Cynthian Township Trustee

• Ted T. Zimpfer, 14567 Lochard, Road, Sidney, Dinsmore Township Trustee

• Roger Schulze, 13523 Sharp Road, Sidney, Franklin Township Trustee

• Keith V. Gump, 2867 Tawawa Maplewood Road, Sidney, Green Township Trustee

• John L. Mann, 17266 Wones Road, Jackson Center, Jackson Township Trustee

• Larry Sprague, 16384 Morris-Rose Road, Jackson Center, Jackson Township Trustee

• Dale M. Goubeaux, 1077 Fessler Buxton Road, Russia, Loramie Township Trustee

• Craig A Bergman, 4317 State Route 362, Fort Loramie, McLean Township Trustee

• Rebecca S. John, 2255 River Road,. Sidney, Orange Township Trustee

• Kevin Martin, 16412 Sidney Platsville Road, Sidney, Orange Township Trustee

• Matthew K. Barhorst, 19800 Pence Road, Sidney, Perry Township Trustee

• Daniel A. Knoop, 10700 Pasco Montra Road, Sidney, Salem Township Trustee

• Dustin A. Cole, 8136 Patterson Haplin Road, Sidney, Turtle Creek Township Trustee

• Michael P. Eilerman, 8757 Russell Road, Sidney, Turtle Creek Township Trustee

• J. Andrew Freytag, 6002 Patterson Haplin, Sidney, Turtle Creek Township Trustee (unexpired term)

• Alan D. Luthman, 16002 McCartyville Road, Anna, Van Buren Township Trustee

• Douglas K. Stangel, 9501 Stangel Road, Sidney, Washington Township Trustee

• Scott H Heath, 21391 State Route 706, Sidney, Perry Township Trustee (unexpired term)

• Laura Lentz- Fogt, 503 E. North St., Anna, Village of Anna Village Council

• Seth Opperman, 401 Risha Ave., Anna, Village of Anna Village Council

• James P. Buehler, 201 Warren, Botkins, Village of Botkins Village Council

• Casey Dietz, 401 Huber St., Botkins, Village of Botkins Village Council

• Lucas Greve, 415 E South St., Botkins, Village of Botkins Village Council

• Matthew Hoying, 77 Eastview Drive, Sidney, Village of Fort Loramie Village Council

• Kenneth K. Gloyeske, 202 West St., Jackson Center, Village of Jackson Center Village Council

• Karen Sue Woodruff, 107 Island Ave., Jackson Center, Village of Jackson Center Village Council

• Wayne Allen York, 511 N. Main St., Jackson Center, Village of Jackson Center Village Council

• Paula E. Johnson, 470 Tow Path Trail, Piqua, Village of Lockington Village Council

• Nancy Ritter, 400 Tow Path Trail, Piqua, Village of Lockington Village Council