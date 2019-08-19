Sidney City Schools receives $700,000 grant

SIDNEY — Sidney City School District has received a $700,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Education for “Expanding Opportunities for Each Child.” The proposal, set for the next three years, is designed to expand access to and enrollment in construction and manufacturing coursework for students through the development of career pathways, while aligning with Sidney’s continuous improvement plans.

Sidney City Schools has collaborated with the Workforce Partnership Program through a workforce readiness class to introduce middle school and high school students to 21st-century work skills through the Workforce Academy. Onsite visits to businesses, job shadowing, internships and gaining awareness of the range of opportunities for employment and community service within Shelby County is a part of the curriculum.

“Workforce Partnership is excited to be a part of this tremendous collaboration between education and industry. We anticipate this funding will provide an improved path for students to connect to local careers and learn important skills needed in the workforce,” said Deb McDermott, Workforce Partnership director.

The program will continue to expand, serving students at Sidney High School and the Opportunity School through partnerships with the Upper Valley Career Center, Rhodes State College, and the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center. Building upon Workforce Academy, it will include advanced hands-on activities leading students to an industry-recognized credentialed pathway in construction or manufacturing, as well as the opportunity to fulfill new graduation requirements.

Every student, equipped with an individualized academic and career plan, will be challenged to discover and learn. As students pursue a fulfilling career path; they will be empowered to become a resilient, lifelong learner who contributes to society.

Grant funds will be used to contract instructors; provide professional development or training of staff; acquire equipment and materials as needed; and support Parent Project classes, which provide curriculum and support for parents to address destructive adolescent behaviors.

“As we continue to try to increase revenues and cut costs, we are so excited to receive such an important grant from The Ohio Department of Education. This grant will bolster our programs for our students that will strengthen and expand our partnerships with the local businesses and industry that makes Shelby County the incredible place it is,, said Bob Humble, Sidney City Schools superintendent.

The grant steering committee is working to develop a comprehensive start-up and sustainability plan for the initiative, and demonstrate stakeholder engagement, which includes input from business and other community partners. They are also working to establish expectations for student-level outcomes.

For additional information for “Expanding Opportunities for Children,” contact Sybil Truster at the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center. Students may register for Workforce Academy courses through the Sidney High School counselors.

For additional information on the Workforce Partnership, visit www.workforcepartner.com. Follow us on Facebook at Workforce Partnership of Shelby County and Instagram at workforceshelbycounty.

