Hardin-Houston’s first day of school … finally

Hardin-Houston Local Schools Superintendent Ryan Maier welcomes Ian Arnold, 15, back to school for the 2019-20 school year Monday morning. After the first two days of school were canceled Thursday and Friday because of the fog, weather finally cooperated and students were able to attend school Monday. Arnold is the son of Jason and Sherry Arnold, of Sidney. This is Maier’s first “first day of school” as superintendent for the district. He replaced Larry Claypool, who retired at the end of the 2018-19 school year.

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News