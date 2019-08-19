PIQUA — Dea Davis will facilitate a new Healthy Balance class along with the traditional Healthy Moves class in a four-week session beginning Monday, Aug. 26. The Healthy Balance class for beginners will be held from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. with the advanced Healthy Moves class to be held from 11 to 11:45 a.m. “There is an overlap in class time as both classes will join together to do certain combined exercises,” she added.

“The classes will focus on improving balance, relaxation and breathing,” said Davis. “The movements will be gentle, smooth and continuous with emphasis on gaining strength and better balance. Both programs enhance one’s overall health and quality of life,” she continued.

Registration for class should be made by Friday, Aug. 23. YWCA membership ($30 plus tax) is required along with a class fee of $10.

For more information or to register, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne Street or call 937-773-6626.