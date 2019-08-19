Scouts receive new ranks

SIDNEY — Cub Scout Pack 97 out of St. Paul’s Church in Sidney celebrated its annual cross-over and family camp on Friday, June 28. The gathering took place at Camp Brookside in Tawawa Park. Each scout earned their new rank by completing individual and group requirements.

The scouts and their new ranks are as follows:

Tigers: Coby Barger, Spencer Bender, Ryken Evans, Michael Oder and Gavin Spradlin

Wolves: Camden Doty, Noah Hume, Andrew Keiser, Kolten McCoy, Wyatt Roediger, James Stewart and Zander Delong

Bears: Connor Braun, Aidan Burden, Bryson Cox, Karston Duckro, Jaxon Evans and Rylan Stoltz

Webelos: Quinten Delong, Grant Hemmert, Nora Lundin, Kloe Tesch and Sophia Vanmetre

Arrow of Light: Gabriel Barhorst, Lucas Longmire, Grant Morris and Jonathon Stewart

Pack 97 meets at St. Paul’s Church throughout the school year.