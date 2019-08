Lindsey Thornhill, 12, was awarded first place in Pre-Novice Obedience at the Ohio State Fair. She is a member of Dog Gone 4-H Club. Lindsey is the daughter of Ron and Carin Thornhill, of Anna.

