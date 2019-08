Katelyn DeLoye, 16, received an Outstanding of the Day award at the 2019 Ohio State Fair for her outfit Dress Up Outfit – Formalwear. She is the daughter of Scott and Lynn DeLoye, Fort Loramie, and is a member of Merry Mod Makers 4-H Club,.

