Ohio State Fair winners

Ellie Pistone, age 15, won first, second and third place in the Honey Bee category for her macro photos. Pippin Pistone, age 16, won second place "other" for a photo of a wooden hand at the Ohio State Fair. They are the children of Kimberly and Ken Pistone, of Sidney.

Ellie Pistone won first place in "other" for a stop action photo of a strawberry being dropped in a glass of water, as well as first and place place in "animals" for a photo of a blue damselfly and a photo of an eastern garter snake.

Pippin Pistone won first place "nature/scenic" for a photo of an eclipsed moon at the Ohio State Fair. He also won Best of Show for his photo of the Lunar Eclipse, taken in January 2019.

Pippin Pistone won third place "animals" for a macro photo of a wolf spider at the Ohio State Fair.