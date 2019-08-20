Commission OKs a vacation of land, rezoning request

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission approved a vacation of a portion of road adjacent to the Shelby County Fair Grounds and the rezoning of three parcels of land from an O-1, office district back to a residence district, Monday evening.

The commission also approved Nathan Burns to the Shelby County Regional Planning Commission Monday. Burns fills the vacancy left after Frank Ratermann resigned at the end of 2018. Burns will serve through the end of Ratermann’s term which is Dec. 31, 2020.

The appointment of Bob Humble, the Sidney City Schools superintendent, to the Greater Downtown Community Reinvestment Area Housing Council was also approved by the commission. Humble’s term will expire Oct. 31, 2021.

The vacation of a 36-foot-portion of a right of way at the southern terminus on Montrose Avenue, that is adjacent to the Shelby County Fairgrounds, was approved by the commission.

Barbara Dulworth, community development director, said this section of street right of way extends into the Shelby County Fairgrounds, and includes a small cul-de-sac. She explained that Shelby County is requesting the vacation to reduce or eliminate a pinch-point on the nearby lane in the fairgrounds.

In order to ensure a turn-around is available for residents and city services on Montrose Avenue, Dulworth said, a new hammerhead turnaround will be constructed to replace the current circular turnaround with an adequate size for large vehicles, such as garbage trucks, snow plows and fire apparatus to use.

She said the county is responsible to install the hammerhead turn-around; to install a 20-foot gate to provide emergency access; fencing to accommodate the changes; and materials necessary to move the existing hydrant from the vacated area.

County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst said the county wanted the vacation to provide a little extra space to get around in the parking lot area. The Bridges Community Action Partnership, owner of the home closest to the vacated area, was made aware of the change, Bornhorst said, when asked if the area homeowners were aware of the change. Bornhorst noted it was the only home that may be affected.

The commission also approved the request of Bruce and Karen Dickman to rezone three parcels of land located at 1610 Wapakoneta Ave. from an O-1, office district to a R-1, single family residence district.

Dulworth said the property was used as a residence until 2007, when it was rezoned to the O-1 district and used as a business office.

The comprehensive plan identifies this property in policy area nine, she said, which is the Wapakoneta Avenue corridor. The recommendations for this area include continued maintenance of residential areas. Preferred land uses include both residential and commercial uses. The proposed rezoning aligns with the preferred land uses and the recommendations for this policy area.

The Dickmans were unable to attend Monday, but it was noted they intend to sell the property and want the land changed back to a residential district to do so.

Both the vacation of the land and the rezoning of the office district to the residential district will be sent to the Sidney City Council for recommended approval.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

