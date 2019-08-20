Donor brings Disciple to Sidney

SIDNEY – Disciple, a Christian rock band, will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Historic Sidney Theatre for free to the first 400 attendees.

“We wanted a large venue, and the theatre will hold a little over 400 people,” Lift It Up board member Angie Mentges said. “A full electric concert has extensive requirements. The theatre is set up with camlock connectors for a quick and easy electrical tie-in. The stage is large enough for all of their video equipment. We like the fact that it is a raised stage. Attendees may choose to stand up front or sit, and everyone will have a good view of the band. We view the concert as a community service, and we love the location of the theatre being in the heart of downtown Sidney. You can’t beat the ambiance of The Historical Sidney Theatre.”

A donor to the Lift It Up organization has made the appearance possible. Lift It Up is a new organization that is dedicated to bringing an uplifting concert to Sidney each year. This is their first year.

According to its website, “Formed in 1992, Disciple has recorded over 10 albums, played thousands of shows worldwide, headlined tours since the late 90’s, has 14 No. 1 singles, sold hundreds of thousands of records, received multiple Dove Awards and nominations, had its music featured by ESPN’s NFL Live, WWE, Fox Sports, as well as in commercials for CBS’ CSI: Miami and Criminal Minds, and more.”

Lift It Up decided to bring Disciple because of its uplifting music.

“My first-time hearing Disciple in concert was June of 2011,” Mentges said. “I was a chaperone for our church youth group trip to Spirit Song. Spirit Song is a three-day Christian music festival at Kings Island. I loved their music and their message. I have followed them ever since. Their fan base is a strong and committed fan base that follows them wherever they go. If you talk to their fans, they all have the same thing to say, ‘They have such a great message.’ Kevin Young speaks with emotion and compassion. The band always makes a personal connection with their audience.”

Although the genre may not be to everyone’s liking, Lift It Up chose Disciple because it thought the lyrics speak to the people Lift It Up is trying to reach.

“Lift It Up music ministry was created with the aim to inspire people through God and music to overcome life’s challenges,” Mentges said. “Those challenges may come in the form of depression, anxiety, anger, fear, guilt, loss, addiction, etc. Disciple does this resoundingly through their testimony on stage and through their song lyrics. The song ‘Dear X/You Don’t Own Me Anymore’ is a song about not living with pain, shame, hate and anger anymore. ‘Remedy’ is a song about God being the remedy instead of drugs, cutting or other vices. ‘Erase’ shares God’s forgiveness with the following lyrics – ‘When you say you’re not OK, my heart it breaks to heal your pain. I will erase your yesterday. You’ll be OK. My love is greater than your mistake.’ ‘Scarlet’ reminds us of how great His love and forgiveness is. ‘Yesterday’s’ lyrics tell us to let go of what’s behind you, the past can’t hurt you anymore or keep you on the ground. Let his Love hold on to you.”

The second reason is that the members of Disciple are outstanding musicians.

“They are a rock band, but they play a wide range of styles within the rock category,” Mentges said. “Kevin Young, the lead singer, started the band when he was in high school back in 1992. The band has won two GMA Dove Awards for Rock Album of the Year for the albums ‘Scars Remain’ and ‘Horseshoes & Hand Grenades.’ They’ve recorded 11 albums with their newest album set to release in the near future. If you want a sample of their music look up the song ‘Dear X/You Don’t Own Me Anymore.’ That song has had tons of radio time and is one that they perform at every concert.”

Lift It Up will accept donations in order to bring a band to Sidney next year.

“The 2019 concert was paid in full by one individual receiving a gift and wanting to pass it on,” Mentges said. “The vision of Lift It Up music ministry is for this to be an annual event through donations and sponsorship. People interested in making a donation or becoming a sponsor have several options including online donations at our website, liftitup-sidney.weebly.com.

“Any donations made go directly to the 2020 and beyond concert expenses. We have an escrow account at Sidney First United Methodist Church. There are no fees. All donations go directly to the cost of the concert. Checks can be written to ‘Lift It Up’ and dropped off or mailed to Sidney First United Methodist Church at 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney, OH 45365. If you want your donation to be eligible for a potential tax deduction, write the check to Sidney First United Methodist Church and put Lift It Up on the memo line.”

Those who donate/pledge $100 or more before Aug. 31 receive two complimentary VIP meet and greet tickets to meet the band, Disciple, on at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at The Historic Sidney Theatre. These tickets are transferable.

Those who donate/pledge $1,000 or more before Aug. 31 will receive four complimentary VIP meet and greet tickets to meet the band, Disciple, at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at The Historic Sidney Theatre. These tickets are transferable. Donors’ name/business also will be acknowledged as a sponsor for the 2020 concert.

Donations/pledges made after Aug. 31 will receive the items above but the VIP meet and greet tickets will be for the 2020 concert.

By Paula Frew For The Sidney Daily News

