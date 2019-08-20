State Fair winner

Tessa Boerger,10, won Outstanding of the Day, Best Overall and was a state fair participant for “Measuring Up” category in Woodworking. She is the daughter of Kevin and Gina Boerger, of Fort Loramie. She is a first-year member of Merry Mod Makers 4-H Club.

Tessa Boerger,10, won Outstanding of the Day, Best Overall and was a state fair participant for “Measuring Up” category in Woodworking. She is the daughter of Kevin and Gina Boerger, of Fort Loramie. She is a first-year member of Merry Mod Makers 4-H Club. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_TessaBoerger.jpg Tessa Boerger,10, won Outstanding of the Day, Best Overall and was a state fair participant for “Measuring Up” category in Woodworking. She is the daughter of Kevin and Gina Boerger, of Fort Loramie. She is a first-year member of Merry Mod Makers 4-H Club. Courtesy photo