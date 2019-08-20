ZBA approves variance and conditional use permit

SIDNEY —The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) approved a variance and conditional use permit for an accessory building during Monday’s meeting.

At the top of the meeting, James Lehmkuhl, the board’s newest member, was introduced. Barbara Dulworth, community development director, read the resolution, in Mayor Mike Barhorst’s absence, and then presented a copy of the resolution to Lehmkuhl immediately before he began serving on the board Monday.

ZBA also approved the appointment of ZBA board member Richard Sommer, who was absent at Monday’s meeting, to the Vacant Property Board of Review.

The board granted the request of the Sidney Post 217 American Legion for a conditional use permit for an accessory building over 1,000-square-feet at 1265 Fourth Ave. in the R-3, multi-family residence district.

Dulworth told the board based on the size of the property and the principal structure, the requested accessory structure will be minimal in size, volume, and visual impact.

According to the American Legion’s application for the permit, the building will be used to store veterans’ related furniture, decor, files, etc.

Board member Jim Fortkamp was also absent Monday. Both Fortkamp and Sommer’s absence were excused by the board.

