Y-FEST brings community together for free family fun

SIDNEY – The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA hosted the second annual Y-FEST, presented by Wilson Health, on Aug. 10.

More than 1,000 people attended the event throughout the day and enjoyed live entertainment, inflatables, kids contests and more at no cost, thanks to the generosity of numerous sponsors. Food also was available for purchase at the event thanks to the Shelby County Pork Producers, Shelby County Cattleman’s Association, Cumberland Kettlecorn, K&J’s Ice Cream and the Y’s Acro and Cheer Teams.

Local corporations Advanced Composites, Cargill, Emerson Climate Technologies, Freshway Foods, Plastipak, Wilson Health and the YMCA participated in the Corporate Wellness Challenge. There were seven events: the 5K Squirt Gun Run, three-on-three basketball, dodgeball tournament, cornhole tournament, Raise Your Company Flag challenge, the cardboard and duct tape boat race and a fitness pentathlon featuring a medicine ball toss, tire flip relay, obstacle course, 4-mile relay and tug-a-truck challenge. Emerson took first place with the YMCA and Advanced Composites coming in second and third place, respectively.

Proceeds from Y-FEST support the Y’s annual Community Partners Program. The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA strives to turn no one away who lives or works in Shelby County due to their inability to pay.

Approximately 2,000 individuals each year receive full or partial assistance for memberships and programs participation. Assistance helps provide opportunities for such things as teen leadership programs, swimming lessons, child care and many other vital services and programs. This year, the generous sponsors for Y-FEST and the 5K Squirt Gun Run were:

Exclusive Presenting Sponsor: Wilson Health; Champion Sponsors: Advanced Composites, Airstream, Ferguson Construction, Sidney Manufacturing; Leader Sponsors: Alvetro Orthodontics, Cargill, Cassano’s Pizza & Subs, Emerson Climate Technologies, City of Sidney, Community Insurance Group, Freshway Foods, Industrial Property Brokers, Plastipak, Sidney Electric; Exclusive Midway Sponsor: Dickman Supply; Partner Sponsors: Allied Supply, Steve and Peggy Baker, D. Ruble Family, Lochards, Inc., Mutual Federal, Ring Container, Sollmann Electric, Wells Brothers, Western Ohio Cut Stone; Supporter: Air Handling Equipment, S&S Management Company, Shelby County, SMS Group, Moose Lodge #568 of Sidney, Westerheide Construction; Friends: KTH Parts Industries, Inc., Subway on Wapakoneta, US Bank; 5K Sponsors: Emerson Climate Technologies, CarStar of Sidney, Troy & Piqua, Precision Custom Products, Inc., Vanderhorst Financial Services; 5K Water Stop Sponsors: Core Health & Fitness, D. Ruble Family; 5K Sign Sponsors: TSS Photography, Flinn Veterinary Clinic; 5K In-Kind Sponsors: Dannon, Freshway Foods, Pioneer Electric, Sheehan Vending and Regal Trophy and Awards.

To learn more about everything the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA has to offer, visit www.sidney-ymca.org or call 937-492-9134.