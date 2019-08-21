SFD’s new truck arrives

Fire Lt. Jason Truesdale is trying out the new Rosenbauer Quint fire ladder truck Tuesday, Aug. 20, which was delivered to the Sidney Department of Fire & Emergency Services Monday. Deputy Fire Chief Chad Hollinger, from left, along with Assistant Chief Eric Barhorst and Doug Devore, of Holstein & Associates, were taking pictures and looking over the fire trucks. The new truck replaces ladder truck 5, which has been out of operation for some time. Equipment is to be installed, along with firefighter training, before the truck will be in service around the end of September.

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News