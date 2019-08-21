ONGOING

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “On Golden Pond,” through Sept. 8. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74; includes dinner. Visit www.lacomedia.com.

• Dayton Art Institute will exhibit “Monet and Impressionism” through Aug. 25.

• Dayton Art Institute will exhibit, “The Moon Museum,” through Sept. 8, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing, by showcasing the strange and intriguing story of the Moon Museum.

• Tickets are on sale for Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group’s Oct. 18 performance at the Victoria Theater. Show begins at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $52 and are on sale now at Ticket Center Stage, by phone at 937-228-3630 or online at ticketcenterstage.com.

• The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will present “Apollo 13” in Concert—Film with Live Orchestra on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. in the Mead Theater of the Shuester Center. Tickets begin at $27 and are available at Ticket Center Stage 937-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times every Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m., free admission.

• Registration is open for Brukner Nature Center’s Friday afternoon session of PEEP II, a hands-on program for children ages 3 through 5. Program is each Friday during the period of July 26 through Aug. 30, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fee is $55 for BNC members, and $75 for non-members, per child. Payment due at registration (cash or check only). 937-698-6493.

• Meetings concerning the Fort Rowdy Gathering will be held every Thursday in August at 7:30 p.m. at the Covington City Building. The August 29 meeting will be held at Covington Community Park. Meetings are open to the public.

• The Champaign Aviation Museum will be hosting the fifth annual Remembrance Day Ceremony for WWII Army Air Corps and Army Air Force service men on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. Event is free and open to the public.

• Wilson Health Grief Support Group will be holding sessions every Tuesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. starting Sept. 10 and running through Oct. 29. Meetings will be held in Conference Room 1 at Wilson Hospital. Sessions are free, but space is limited and the deadline for registration is Aug. 30. For more information or to register, call 937-498-9335.

• The Piqua YWCA will be holding yoga classes for five weeks starting Monday, Aug. 19. Classes will run from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. every Monday. Class fees are $38 for the 5 week session or $12 per class. YWCA membership ($30 plus tax) is also required. To register or for more questions, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 North Wayne St. or call 937-773-6626.

• Registration for Brukner’s “Homeschool Nature Club” opens Aug. 1 for homeschooled children ages five to 12. Sessions will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month running September through May. Program fee is $3 for members and $6 for non-members per class. Payment is due at the time of registration and cash or check is accepted. Deadline for registration is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program.

• An ACT Prep Workshop is available at the Robinson Branch, Miami County YMCA from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 and 25, and Sept. 1 and 8. Sessions cover English, reading, math, and sceince and include information on time management and content-specific material. Email actprepworkshop@gmail.com to receive a registration form.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and is open to all ages.

• The New Bremen Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for all ages up to first grade.

• The New Knoxville Library will be closed for renovation from Aug. 6 to 31. Patrons can visit other locations or visit www.auglaizelibraries.com. Library cards will work at Wapakoneta, New Bremen, Minster, Waynesfield and Cridersville locations. Library card numbers and PINs can be used to try the digital collection.

• The Piqua Library will host genealogy help, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Local History Dept., each Friday in August. Appointments may be made for other days; call 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• The Piqua Library will host “Walk Piqua,” each Monday and Thursday in August, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Meet in lobby.

• The Piqua Library will host “Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab,” from noon to 1:30 p.m., each Wednesday in August. Bring your crochet, knit, or embroidery project.

• The Piqua Farmer’s Market will take place every Thursday through September 19 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. in front of the Fort Piqua Plaza on High Street in downtown Piqua.

• Tickets on sale for Phish founding member Trey Anastasio’s performance, “An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio,” at the Victoria Theatre, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, beginning at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit Ticket Center Stage Box Office, located at the Schuster Center; call 937-228-3630; or visit ticketcenterstage.com.

• Tickets on sale for Branford Marsalis live in concert at the Clyde Theatre, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary; to purchase, visit www.clydetheatre.com, or call 800-514-3849, or visit The Clyde box office.

THURSDAY, AUG. 22

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold a sun catchers crafting night at 6 p.m. for anyone ages 4 and older. Paint and suncatchers will be provided.

• The New Bremen Public Library will hold “Book Buzz,” a book club for adults, at 1 p.m. Join library staff to discuss books read over the month of August. Coffee and dessert will be provided.

• Jonathan Kingham and Ryan Shea will perform a concert at 8:15 p.m. at Lakeside Chautauqua’s Hoover Auditorium.

• An open reception for two art gallery exhibitions opening at the McConnell Art Center in Worthington will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. with artist remarks beginning at 7 p.m. “Yani Sheng: Netsuke Dreams” will be on display in the main gallery, and the MAC Student show will be on display in the corridoor galleries from Aug. 22 to Oct. 22. The McConnell Art Center is located at 777 Evening St., Worthington. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday thru Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.mcconnellarts.org.

FRIDAY, AUG. 23

• Lakeside Chautauqua will present An Acoustic Evening with Al Stewart at 8:15 p.m. at the Hoover Auditorium.

• The Victoria Theater Association will show “Moulin Rogue” at 7:30 p.m. at the Victoria Theater, located at 138 N. Main St. in Dayton. Tickets are $7 per person and can be purchased online at TicketCenterStage.com, at the Box Office, or by phone at 937-228-3630 or 888-228-3630.

• Stuart’s Opera House will host the Summer Wine Express on the Hocking Valley Scenic Railway at 6:30 p.m. Tickets may be picked up after 5:30pm at the Hocking Valley Scenic Railway depot, located at 33 Canal Street in Nelsonville. The ride will take approximately an hour and a half. The fundraiser benefits Stuart’s Opera House and tickets include a complimentary box of cheese to pair with wines that will be served. Participants are welcome to bring their own food but outside alcohol is prohibted. Water and soda will also be available. Photo ID with birthday must be presented. Tickets are available at stuartsoperahouse.org or at 740-753-1924.

SATURDAY, AUG. 24

• The Victoria Theater Association will show “A Star Is Born” at 7:30 p.m. at the Victoria Theater, located at 138 N. Main St. in Dayton. Tickets are $7 per person and can be purchased online at TicketCenterStage.com, at the Box Office, or by phone at 937-228-3630 or 888-228-3630.

• The Ohio State University Alumni Band will be performing a concert at 8:15 p.m. at Lakeside Chautauqua’s Hoover Auditorium. Selections include jazz, marches, contemporary music and big band hits. Daily passes are available and prices vary from $24.50 to $30 for adults, depending on the day of purchase, and $16.50 for youth. Children 12 and under and guests 90 and older are admitted for free.

SUNDAY, AUG. 25

• The Dayton Community will present “Gem City Shine,” an Oregon District Benefit Concert and Community Event, hosted by Dave Chapelle. Event is from 4 to 10 p.m. and is free to the public, but tickets are required to attend and can be reserved by going to Ticketmaster.com.

• Brukner Nature Center will be hosting a fundraising event from 1 to 4 p.m. Community is invited to come out and paint a portrait of an autumn birdhouse on a 16”x20” canvas with Lisa Bauer of the Mayflower Arts Center guiding participants. Cost is $35 per person and refreshments and all materials are included. Deadline for registration and paument is Saturday, Aug. 24 by 5 p.m. Cash and check only. All proceeds benefit the Brukner Nature Center Wildlife Ambassador program.

• A.B. Graham Center will host a Cruise-In on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and all collector vehicales are welcome. In addition to food trucks there will be a flea market and music. A.B. Graham Center is located at 8025 East U.S. Rte. 36, Conover, OH 45317.

• Lakeside Chautauqua will be holding a “Family Night in the Park” featuring a concert by Martin Koop at their Steel Memorial Bandstand at 6 p.m. Daily passes are available and prices vary from $24.50 to $30 for adults, depending on the day of purchase, and $16.50 for youth. Children 12 and under and guests 90 and older are admitted for free.

MONDAY, AUG. 26

• The Piqua Public Library will host a game night from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Louis Room. Event is free and open to the public.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold a “Coding for Adults” program. Limited 10 people per session. Laptops provided.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will provide a crafting session for students returning to school. Children and second and third grade can make a pencil flower bouquet to give to their teacher starting at 10 a.m. Children in kindergarten and first grade can make a mini flower pot with a popsicle stick holder to give to their teacher starting at 11 a.m.

• Lakeside Chautauqua will be holding a concert featuring Matthew Ball at their Steel Memorial Bandstand at 7 p.m. Daily passes are available at $24.50 for adults and $16.50 for youth. Children 12 and under and guests 90 and older are admitted for free.

TUESDAY, AUG. 27

• Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. for this month’s Dine to Donate at Rapid Fired Pizza, 2311 W. Main St., Troy. Rapid Fired Pizza will donate 25 percent of all sales made by supporters of Brukner Nature Center. Supporters must present a flier, which can be found online, or show it from their phone. No coupons, discounts or other offers are valid during the fundraiser event. Good on dine-in and carry-out. Proceeds will help support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center.

• Lakeside Chautauqua will be showing “Top Hat” in the Hoover Auditorum at 8:15 p.m. Daily passes are available at $24.50 for adults and $16.50 for youth. Children 12 and under and guests 90 and older are admitted for free.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 28

• “Brown Bag Books” will be held at the Piqua Public Library from noon to 1 p.m. in the Founder’s Room. August’s book is “Mrs. Grant and Madam Julie” by Jennifer Chiaverini.

• Lakeside Chautauqua will present a concert featuring selections from The American Songbook in the Hoover Auditorum at 8:15 p.m. Daily passes are available at $24.50 for adults and $16.50 for youth. Children 12 and under and guests 90 and older are admitted for free.

THURSDAY, AUG. 29

• Lakeside Chautauqua will be holding a concert featuring the Lone Raven Trio at their Steel Memorial Bandstand at 7 p.m. Daily passes are available at $24.50 for adults and $16.50 for youth. Children 12 and under and guests 90 and older are admitted for free.

• The Piqua Public Library will be hosting “Pop Art Paint Night with Rebecca” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Louis Room. Limit is 12 people and event is open to adults only. Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling 937-773-6753.

FRIDAY, AUG. 30

• Lakeside Chautauqua will be holding a concert featuring GeezeCats at their Steel Memorial Bandstand at 7 p.m. Daily passes are available at $24.50 for adults and $16.50 for youth. Children 12 and under and guests 90 and older are admitted for free.