125 years

Thursday, August 22, 1894

The Rivers and Harbors Bill was permitted to become law Saturday without the President’s signature. The bill includes funds for a survey of the Miami and Eric Canal from Cincinnati to Toledo for the purpose of enlarging that waterway into a ship canal.

100 years ago

Thursday, August 22, 1919

Tommy Teague, of Muncie, and Dave Sandow, of Cincinnati, fought to a draw in the main go of the boxing contest of the Royal Athletic club at the armory last night. In the opening contest, two local boys, Dan Bowsher and Truman Pitts put on a good show, with the former winning after referee Hollinger stopped the fight in the fourth round.

75 years ago

Thursday, August 22, 1944

Garn E. Woodruff, tire dealer in Sidney for the past quarter of a century, today announced the association of his son, Marvin Woodruff, with him in the tire business at his East Court Street location.

———

Third dimensional photography was demonstrated for members of the Sidney Rotary Club at their regular luncheon meeting. The presentation was made by Carl Balcomb, chief stereopticon of the Army Air Force at Wright field.

50 years ago

Thursday, August 22, 1969

Marking its 60th anniversary this year, Monarch Machine Tool Co. has shipped the 60,000th machine tool produced by the local company. Founded in 1909 in Sidney, Monarch pioneered in the development of numerically controlled machine tools in the mid-fifties. In addition to the main plant and corporate headquarters located here, the company operates a new plant in Cortland, N.Y. and the Stamco Division in New Bremen.

25 years ago

Thursday, August 22, 1994

FORT LORAMIE – Peter Guerrera knows the value of a good education. “I’ve held almost every position there is in education,“ says Guerrera, who was hired recently as the new superintendent of the Fort Loramie School District. A graduate of Notre Dame and Indiana universities, Guerrera comes to Fort Loramie from Sandusky where he was the supervisor/director of curriculum for the Sandusky school system.

———

Photo: Mandi Ahrens displays a print of her winning poster in a state-wide contest sponsored by the Ohio Attorney General’s office and the Ohio Youth Services Network. She used the theme “Stop the Violence” and drew a scene depicting city scene with a jail, courthouse and police lights in the foreground and a sign pointing toward “a better life” in the rear.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

