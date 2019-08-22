DeGraff Country Fair underway

DEGRAFF — The annual DeGraff Country Fair is underway.

Activities begin Thursday night with the crowning of the prince, princess, junior queen and junior king. Each participant will ride in Saturday’s parade, which begins at 2 p.m.

On Friday, Aug. 23, Nashville artist Lee Gantt will be the featured performer from 7 to 11 p.m. The rides and beer garden opens at 5 p.m. The back yard safari will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. in front of the stage.

Saturday’s events begins with a 5K run. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with the race starting at 8 a.m. A fun run will be held at 9 a.m.

A community pep rally will be held at noon at the stage. Lineup for the parade starts at noon at the school. The parade begins at 2 p.m. Ronnie and Judy Helmlinger are the parade grand marshals.

Rides open at noon and a talent show is planned for 4 p.m. at the stage. The beer garden opens at 4:30 p.m.

A baked goods and crafts and 50/50 auction will begin at 6 p.m. in front of the stage. From 7 to 10 p.m., bingo will be held in the firehouse.

Bamboo Harris will perform from 7 to 11 p.m. on the stage. The cutest baby/toddler winners will be announced at 9 .m. The fire department gun raffle winners will be drawn at 9 p.m. at the firehouse.

The raffle drawing will begin at 10 p.m.