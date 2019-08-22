And the winner is …

Shelby County Commissioner Bob Guillozet, right, draws the winning Shelby County Ohio Bicentennial raffle ticket from a bucket held by fellow Commissioner Tony Bornhorst. The winner, Catherine Burns, of Sidney, will receive over $700. The drawing was held at the Shelby County Commissioners Office on Thursday, Aug. 22.
Shelby County Commissioner Bob Guillozet, right, draws the winning Shelby County Ohio Bicentennial raffle ticket from a bucket held by fellow Commissioner Tony Bornhorst. The winner, Catherine Burns, of Sidney, will receive over $700. The drawing was held at the Shelby County Commissioners Office on Thursday, Aug. 22.