Shelby County BOH busy with school openings

SIDNEY — Erica Lentz, Sidney-Shelby County Health Department’s director of nursing, shared the statistics for immunizations in July during Wednesday night’s meeting. The number has risen as they enter the back-to-school season.

“In July the health department saw 218 clients and gave 446 immunizations,” said Lentz.

The Board of Health (BOH) has added evening hours in order to keep up with the demand. The first and third Wednesdays of every month the BOH is open until 6 p.m. They also see WIC clients during the same hours.

The Shelby County BOH is located at 202 W. Poplar St., Sidney.

There will also be immunizations available for Sidney students at the middle school open house and for seniors at the high school on Sept. 3.

Flu vaccines will be given starting in late September.

A Condemnation order was passed for the property at 306 and 306 ½ Grove St., Sidney.

Next BOH meeting will be held Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.

By Paula Frew For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

