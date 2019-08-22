Molly Mile Fun Run to be held

COVINGTON — The Molly Murphy Unicorn Foundation’s third annual Molly Mile Fun Run will beheld Saturday, Aug. 31, starting at 8 a.m. It will be held at the Covington Eagles, 715 E. Broadway St. in Covington.

The event will include a pancake breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. There will also be a silent auction, a one-mile run/walk, face-painting, a bounce house and balloon animals.

Donations can be made online at thetroyfoundation.org or mailed to the Troy Foundation, 10610 N. State Route 48, Covington, OH 45318. Donations are tax-deductible.

The Molly Murphy Unicorn Foundation was established to help ease the burden of families who have lost their child by assisting with headstones and other memorial expenses.The family realized the need during the planning of Molly’s funeral. Molly was only three years old when a drowning incident ended her life in May 2015.

The Molly Mile Fun Run had more than 700 participants at the 2018 event.

Visit the Molly Murphy Unicorn Foundation website at mollymurphyunicorn.com.