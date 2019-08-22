Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-11:37 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

-9:39 a.m.: drugs. Deputies were dispatched to the 3409 Michigan St. in Turtle Creek Township on the report drug related objects were found in the middle of the driveway.

WEDNESDAY

-5:19 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to the report of a stolen vehicle on Interstate 75 at state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township.

-5:01 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to 2499 Fair Road in Clinton Township on the report of a crash.

-3:58 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to 465 S. Lindsey Road in Turtle Creek Township the report a loaned vehicle had not been returned.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-8:17 p.m.: ATV complaint. Botkins Police responded to the report a golf cart was on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

-4:30 p.m.: identity theft. Botkins Police responded to an identity theft report at 505 W. State St. in Dinsmore Township.

Crashes

Bowen Rogers, of Springfield, was cited with failure to control after a three-vehicle crash on Thursday at 7:45 a.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Rogers was operating a four-door Honda northbound on I-75 when he lost control of the vehicle in the rain at mile marker 91 and went off the right side of the road and hit the guardrail. The vehicle then came back onto the roadway and struck a semitrailer, driven by Christopher Dyer, of Dayton. The collision forced the semi off the left side of the road into the median and caused it to hit the guide-wire in the median. Debris, including broken-off vehicle parts, flew into the southbound lanes and hit the southbound vehicle on I-75 that was driven by Brooke Chinn, of Botkins, causing damage.

No one was injured in the crash.

Other than OSP, Mantor Auto responded to tow the semitrailer from the scene. And Wreckers Towing and Transport towed the Honda away. Chinn’s vehicle was able to be driven away from the scene.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-5:54 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the 200 block of North Third Street in Dinsmore Township.

-5:54 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 500 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

