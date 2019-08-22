A look inside STAR House

Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart, left, introduces STAR House Director Shannan Byers, of St. Paris, during a Sidney/Shelby County Chamber of Commerce business after hours event on Thursday, Aug. 22. The addiction treatment and recovery facility had its open house on Wednesday, May 22 and its first resident moved in on Tuesday, May 28.

