125 years

Friday, August 23, 1894

Articles of incorporation for the Farmers’ Telephone Company of Massillon were filed yesterday in Columbus. The firm plans to stretch wires all over the state, including Shelby County according to the incorporation papers.

100 years ago

Friday, August 23, 1919

The board of education of Clinton Township will accept sealed bids for the hauling of school children to Russell school for the fall and spring term of school until noon on Sept. 2. Bids should be turned in to Harry Tennery, clerk, at the fire department.

———

Sidney people are availing themselves of the opportunity to purchase foodstuffs offered by the government through the Post Office Department. Orders will be taken until the quota for Sidney is exhausted.

75 years ago

Friday, August 23, 1944

The Red Cross lifesaving program, sponsored by the local chapter, was completed yesterday with 18 young people successfully completing the training course. Miss Jane Masteller was instructor for the program conducted at the Miller pool.

50 years ago

Friday, August 23, 1969

Miss Janis Finkenbine, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Finkenbine, R.R. 2, Anna, will be among those receiving degrees in nursing from Riverside White Cross School of Nursing, Columbus, an affiliate of Ohio Northern University. She has accepted a position on the Riverside staff.

25 years ago

Friday, August 23, 1994

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – A city official trying to bring minor league baseball to Dayton said he has new ammunition and hopes to use it to persuade Cincinnati Reds owner Marge Schott that it’s a good idea. According to a draft study released Monday, a minor league team in Dayton likely would not steal baseball fans from Cincinnati and could be a financial hit for the Reds.

———

Paul Keller, 36, principal at Hardin Elementary School and former Sidney City School teacher has been named the new principal at Longfellow Elementary. Keller replaces Gary Reed who has taken over as superintendent of Russia Local Schools.

———

The city of Sidney has a national water-skiing champion in its midst. Libby Van Treese is the 1994 National Women’s 2 Trick Champion. The national competition took place Aug. 16-21 at Okeeheelee Park in West Palm Beach, Fla. The competition is divided into age groups with the Women’s 2 category for ages 25-35.

———

Brad Goffena 13-year-old son of Mike and Bonnie Goffena of Sidney took first place by a comfortable margin in the Junior Golf Association National Tournament in Alliance recently. He will be an eighth grader at Bridgeview Middle School when classes commence on Monday.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

