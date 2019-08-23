Historical Societies continue Fourth Sunday Project

WAPAKONETA — In conjunction with Auglaize County: In Motion, the Auglaize County Historical Society and many of the county’s village historical societies and museums will be open for tours every fourth Sunday of the month from 1 to 4 p.m., May through October. The next fourth Sunday is Sunday, Aug. 25.

The following sites will participate in Sunday’s countywide open house:

ACHS’ Wapakoneta Museum, 206 W. Main Str.;

Armstrong Air and Space Museum, 500 Apollo Drive, Wapakoneta (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; $);

Cridersville Historical Society, 111 W. Sugar St., Cridersville;

Minster Historical Society, 112 W. Fourth St., Minster;

New Bremen Historic Association’s Luelleman House, 120 N. Main Str., New Bremen;

NBHA’s Pape House, 236 N. Main St., New Bremen;

New Knoxville Historical Society, 107 E. German St., New Knoxville; and

Uniopolis Historical Society, East Ohio Street (state Route 67), Uniopolis.

Fort Amanda, State Route 198, will be open from dawn to dusk, as usual.

Visitors to the New Knoxville Historical Society should also note that this weekend it will host the Shelby County Bicentennial Traveling Exhibit.

”We hope that many local residents will stop by and visit several of these sites on Sunday, making an afternoon of learning more about our county’s history from our many museums. We truly appreciate the collaboration of many of our village historical societies in making history more readily available to our residents and guests alike,” said Historical Society administrator Rachel Barber.

Auglaize County: In Motion is the heritage tourism initiative funded in 2017 by Ohio Humanities and based upon the themes of motion, movement, and transportation reflected in so much local history. Support from Ohio Humanities, the Wapakoneta Area Community Foundation, St. Marys Community Foundation, and the city of Wapakoneta’s Lodging Tax grant program also allowed the historical society to print 20,000 16-panel brochures and 13 life-sized, self-standing banners that highlight In Motion sites around the county available for the public to visit. These banners will be available for viewing during Sunday’s event.

Founded in 1963, the Auglaize County Historical Society collects, preserves, interprets, and shares the history of Auglaize County, enriching lives by connecting people and communities to the past and to each other.

For more information about this event or the Auglaize County Historical Society, please contact auglaizecountyhistory@bright.net or 419-738-9328. The Auglaize County Historical Society is also on Facebook.