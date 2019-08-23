Impact Ohio conference coming to Dayton

COLUMBUS – Impact Ohio will hold a Dayton Regional Conference from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at The University of Dayton Daniel J. Curran Place.

The conference is a partnership effort with The Success Group, The Dayton Area Regional Chamber of Commerce, The University of Dayton, Dayton Daily News, WHIO-TV and WHIO Radio.

The Impact Ohio Dayton Regional Conference, cosponsored by the Ohio Democratic and Republican parties, will offer a special, bipartisan opportunity to explore public policies important to the region.

“We expect to have an engaging dialogue on a variety of topics, and we are excited to have business and community leaders gather to network and gain new insight into policies affecting the region. We look forward to hearing the panelists and guest speakers discuss issues important to Miami Valley residents,” Jennifer Flatter, CEO of Impact Ohio, said.

The full conference agenda is still in development, but it will feature government leaders, media professionals, business leaders and policy experts.

The conference will include three policy panels titled, “Election 2020: From the White House to the Statehouse,” “Economic Development & The Third Frontier: The Future of Innovation & Entrepreneurship” and “Cybersecurity: Protecting Information in the Digital Age.”

On the “Election 2020: From the White House to the Statehouse” panel, experts from both sides of the aisle will discuss the role that the Dayton region and Ohio will play in the 2020 presidential election. In addition, panelists will discuss term limits in the Ohio General Assembly and what they mean for 2020 Statehouse races and the Dayton-area delegation.

On the “Economic Development & The Third Frontier: The Future of Innovation & Entrepreneurship” panel, panelists will discuss what the future looks like for Ohio businesses and entrepreneurs in a modern economy. Additionally, panelists will explore the future of Ohio’s Third Frontier Program and how it works to accelerate growth of businesses.

On the third panel, “Cybersecurity: Protecting Information in the Digital Age,” experts will discuss the importance of keeping public and private entities safe from hackers and cyber attacks on internet-connected systems.

In addition to three public policy sessions, attendees will hear from elected officials throughout the conference.

The Success Group launched Impact Ohio in 1984 with the first Post Election Conference in Columbus, which is held every two years immediately following the general election. Interest has grown over the last 35 years, which led Impact Ohio to expand in 2017 with regional conferences.

In the spring of 2019, Impact Ohio held regional conferences in Toledo and Akron where record-breaking numbers of attendees discussed the issues important to their communities. Impact Ohio will host four additional regional conferences in 2019 in Youngstown/Warren, Dayton, Southeast Ohio and Canton.

“As Impact Ohio has grown over the years, we continue to receive positive feedback from attendees who feel our conferences are a great opportunity to network and hear first-hand from experts in various fields,” Flatter said. “Because of this enthusiasm, we are working to take our events all across the state to share Impact Ohio with other communities.”

Individuals can register for the conference at https://impactohio.org/2019dayton/. The $60 early-bird rate will be available through Sept. 12.