Walking to end Alzheimer’s

People raise their Alzheimer’s flowers during a ceremony before the start to the 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s starting on the courtsquare. This year’s event will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Flanagan Sports Complex, 659 Riverside Drive. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with the ceremony starting at 10 a.m. The walk will start at 10:15 a.m.

Miriam Borchers, left, daughter of Kent and Heather Borchers, and Josie Borchers, both of Russia, daughter of A.J. and Katie Borchers, dance to music at the 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s event on the courtsquare.

Walkers walk in the 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s event on the courtsquare.

