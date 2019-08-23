Kiwanis plan Labor Day Chicken Bar-B-Que

SIDNEY — The Kiwanis Club of Sidney Ohio is holding its annual Labor Day Chicken Bar-B-Que on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Serving time is from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or until sold out and will be held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. The Chicken Bar-B-Que has been an annual Labor Day tradition for over 65 years.

Tickets are $8 presale or $9 the day of the event. Included in the purchase price is a half chicken, potato chips, applesauce and a roll and butter.

Tickets can be purchased from any club member or can be purchased at the door the day of the event. Tickets can also be purchased at Bunny’s Pharmacy, Ron & Nita’s, Best One Tire, Sidney Tire, Mutual Federal and the Sidney Daily News.

The Kiwanis Club of Sidney would also like to thank our many sponsors, all of which are listed on the Bar-B-Que tickets.

Proceeds from Chicken Bar-B-Que help fund many of the community service projects the Sidney Kiwanis participates in. Some of these projects include college scholarships to local high school seniors, the All-Inclusive Playground, Cribs for Kids Project, Key Club sponsorship at Sidney High School, sponsorship of the Shelby County Aktion Club, bell ringing for the Salvation Army, Adopt-A-Highway, Sidney’s Adopt-A-Park, support of local food pantries, the Imagination Library, the Little Free Library and the Teen of the Month/Year. The Sidney Kiwanis awarded over $11,000 in scholarships this past year.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. The Sidney Kiwanis meet at noon every Wednesday at the Sidney Moose Lodge. This club is always looking for new members who want to serve their community. Feel free to contact John Coffield, 937-710-4944, any club member or stop by a meeting to enjoy the fun and fellowship. More information can be obtained on Facebook at Sidney Kiwanis. #Kids Need Kiwanis.