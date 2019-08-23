Downtown Design Review Board approves three requests

SIDNEY — The Sidney Downtown Design Review Board approved two grant requests and a tax abatement request for three properties on Ohio Avenue at the Aug. 19 meeting.

The board approved the request of Seth Middleton for a downtown facade rehab grant for up to 50 percent of the $30,405 improvement cost at the property at 115 S. Ohio Ave. The grant amount is for $15,202.50.

The improvements include replacing all first-floor windows and the store front glass at restaurant/bar Lev’s Brewhouse, of which Middleton is the property owner.

A second request by Seth Middleton for a downtown facade rehab grant for up to 50 percent of the project cost at 107 N. Ohio Ave. in the amount of $25,256 was also approved by the board. The grant amount is for $12,628.

The improvements at The Royal Parlour, of which Middleton is the property owner, include replacing the store front doors and glass, and installing new 200-amp electric service and panels for the building’s second and third floors.

The board also granted the request of Hometown Investments for property tax abatements on the investment of $1,300,000 for the property at 101 S. Ohio Ave.

The former Fifth Third building is being developed as a restaurant with a significant renovation of the first floor’s interior. The proposed plans also includes minor exterior renovations to create a patio dining area. Other improvements include replacing the south east corner window, window awnings, a building addition and to bump out the public sidewalk area to accommodate the patio dining.

All request approvals are being sent to the Sidney City Council for recommended approval. They are set to be considered at City Council’s Sept. 9 meeting.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

