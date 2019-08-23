On the agendas

Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room.

Items on the agenda include the superintendent’s report, approval of a grant from the Shelby County United Way for on campus counseling, out of district learning experience and service agreements.

The board will also act on certificated employee contracts, certificated substitute contracts and certificated supplemental contracts.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet on Monday, Aug. 26, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

Council members will receive the annual update from the Sidney-Shelby County Senior Center.

There will also be a presentation by Sidney Alive Executive Director Amy Breinich and The Historic Sidney Theatre Executive Director Ian Hinz to share a proposal for a new event.

Council will be introduced to three ordinances, and they are:

• To vacate of a portion of Montrose Avenue;

• To proceed with the acquisition, construction and improvement of certain public improvements in Sidney in cooperation with the Sidney energy special improvement district;

• To levy special assessments for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, equipping and improving certain public improvements in Sidney in cooperation with the Sidney energy special improvement district;

It is expected for council to also adopt four resolutions, and they are:

• To approve the petition for the creation of an energy special improvement district special assessments for special energy improvement projects and a plan for public improvements, and to approve the necessity of acquiring, constructing, and improving certain public improvements in Sidney in cooperation with the Sidney energy special improvement district and declaring an emergency;

• To confirm the appointment of Nathan Burns to the Shelby County Regional Planning Commission;

• To show support of the the Ohio Municipal League (OML) position on House Bill 49 and 5 and asking the OML to include Sidney as a municipality supporting the OML amicus brief before the Ohio Supreme Court;

• To authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to enter into a right of way vacation agreement with Board of County Commissioners of Shelby County, Ohio.

There will also be a discussion on a liquor permit transfer at 2190 Fair Road.

In final business, council will go into an executive session to discuss pending or imminent court action and to consider the purchase of property for public purposes.

Jackson Center Village Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Items on the agenda include committee, department and administrator reports and resolutions dealing with adjustments to the 2019 appropriations; support for the Ohio Municipal League’s amicus brief before the Ohio Supreme Court; accepting the amounts and rates determined by the Budget Commission; accepting a grant agreement for funds administered by the state of Ohio, Development Services Agency Roadwork Development Account; creating a capital project fund; and authorize the fiscal officer to advance monies from the general fund to the Airstream Roadwork Project Fund.