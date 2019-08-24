125 years

Saturday, August 24, 1894

More than 1,000 people from Shelby County attended the German Day at Piqua yesterday and most of them were from Sidney. Although the crowd in Piqua was much larger than in Sidney last year, it was the opinion of many that the parade did not come up to the one here. German Day next year will be held in Greenville.

100 years ago

Saturday, August 24, 1919

The 19th annual reunion of the Bunker Hill Reunion Association was held Thursday at the Bunker Hill Church. Rain during the morning cut down on the attendance. Officers elected include: E.J. Griffis, president; John Grimes, vice president; John Booher, secretary, and Mrs. E.J. Griffis, treasurer.

———

Nineteen Sidney merchants have paid the $15 license fee for the purpose of selling cigarettes. In the county area, two licenses each have been issued in Anna, Botkins, Fort Loramie and Russia, and one each at Jackson Center, Lockington, Newport, Kettlersville and Port Jefferson.

75 years ago

Saturday, August 24, 1944

To assure Sidney and Shelby County residents an orderly celebration when the announcement of the armistice in the European theatre of war is made, Mayor John Sexauer called in the civil defense corps staff for a meeting with the executive board of the Sidney Merchants Association at the control center in the city building last evening.

50 years ago

Saturday, August 24, 1969

Howard Jelley was re-elected master of Compromise Grange at the August 19 meeting. Other officers elected were Herman Pellman, overseer; Mrs. Victor Stangel, lecturer; Allen Rehfus, steward.

———

Councilman Tony Antonoplos disclosed Friday that he will be a candidate for re-election to his at-large council seat, raising the number of contestants for the three at-large posts to six.

25 years ago

Saturday, August 24, 1994

Members of the new Lehman High School varsity football cheerleading squad are: Jennie DeLand and Melissa Pohl, co-captains. Also: Michelle Bonifas, Shelly Burton, Mandy Havas, Angie DeLand, Angie Kerber and Angi Carnes.

Funds are rolling in for Main Street Sidney, a project to revitalize downtown Sidney. William Barlow, chairman of the Main Street Sidney Board of Directors, said “With the (new) commitments we have received combined with the announced support of the Chamber of Commerce and the City of Sidney, we have reached approximately 20 percent of our goal of raising $75,000 per year.”

———

Among the new teachers in the Anna Schools this year are Amy Niemi, Jenny Sherman, Judy Stammen and Cindy Brown, all first grade; Jo DeMotte, junior high language arts; Lea Finnen, second grade; Paul Hohlbein, second grade; Beth Michael third grade and Vickie Quinter, high school science.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-17.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org