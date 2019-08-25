Fatal crash

One person died in a two vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 589 and Middleton Hume Road on the afternoon of Sunday, Aug. 25. Another person was careflighted and two more were taken to Wilson Health by ambulance. The accident occurred while one of the vehicles was making a U-turn The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.

One person died in a two vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 589 and Middleton Hume Road on the afternoon of Sunday, Aug. 25. Another person was careflighted and two more were taken to Wilson Health by ambulance. The accident occurred while one of the vehicles was making a U-turn The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating the accident. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News