Three days of laughs

Comedian Wendi Furguson headlines Live Laughs Comedy Festival at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 25 night. The three-day event featured live music, 10 food trucks and dozens of comedians. Furguson stood on top of a table as she gave a comedy routine based on life as a person of short stature.
