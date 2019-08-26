Blood center offers RenFest tickets for donations

DAYTON—Donors can support the area blood supply during the Labor Day holiday weekend and get a free ticket to the 2019 Ohio Renaissance Festival by registering to donate Friday, Aug. 30, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dayton Community Blood Center, 349 S. Main St. Schedule an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

The Ohio Renaissance Festival in Harveysburg is celebrating its 30 anniversary season. Everyone who registers to donate Aug. 30 at the Dayton CBC will receive one ticket for free admission on any operating day of the 2019 season. The season opens with the Aug. 31-Sept. 2 Labor Day holiday weekend, then operates on a weekend schedule through Oct. 27. Visit www.renfestival.com for more details.

The free tickets are courtesy of the Ohio Renaissance Festival which traditionally partners with CBC to help encourage donations during the busy Labor Day holiday period.

Everyone who registers to donate will also receive the “My Commitment Defines Me – I Donate Blood” T-shirt and will be automatically entered in the drawing to win the grand prize YETI Adventure Package in the Lifesaving Adventure Blood Drive. It features a YETI Tundra Cooler, plus 27 genuine YETI accessories including a pair of Base Camp chairs.

CBC is offering new opportunities to donate platelets and plasma at community blood drives. These blood components are vital for the treatment of cancer, trauma, organ transplant, and burn patients. Platelet and plasma donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.