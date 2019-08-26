Wrapped in God’s Love plans events

SIDNEY — Wrapped in God’s Love, a ministry of Holy Angels Catholic Church Outreach Committee, has scheduled several opportunities to work on projects to serve the needy in this area as well as around the world as well as an opportunity for fellowship. The goal of the events is to wrap others in God’s love.

Dates include Thursday or Friday, Aug. 29 or 30, at Alvetro Orthodontic offices, 1102 Fairington Drive; Saturday, Sept. 7 at K of C building, 1300 Fourth Ave.; Saturday, Sept. 28, at Maria Stein Shrine; Friday, Oct. 4, at Shelby County YMCA; and Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Amos Memorial Library. All events are from 1 to 3 p.m.

There will be a variety of projects available for attendees 6 and older. Many, but not all, involve sewing but there is plenty to do for all. Those who choose to do sewing projects are asked to bring their machines.

Projects include making little dresses for needy girls. Over the last six years over 5,500 have been donated to girls around the world including the US. Sewers can also choose to make shorts or pants. Flannel swaddler blankets can be made which will be donated to Rustic Hope, Right to Life, Women’s Center as well as Catholic Social Services parenting programs.

Pillowcases are taken to Wilson Hospice and veterans at Dayton Veterans Hospital. Skirts for girls and women and tag blankets are also made. A new project is to sew cloth feminine hygiene products. All are very simple patterns.

Nonsewers can work on cutting out fabric or make fleece blankets. The blankets will be donated to Wilson Pediatric unit or hospice, Catholic Social Services Passport program for seniors, fire departments, Dayton tornado victims and more.

Some attendees choose to bring their supplies and knit or crochet newborn hats, prayer shawls or lap blankets for seniors.

Many who attend the events choose to continue making the projects at home. They can be donated by dropping them off in the connector (a hallway between Holy Angels Church and School) in a marked bin or at Maria Stein Shrine. All projects are ongoing. No specific pattern is needed. The blankets both flannel and fleece should be a minimum of 40 inches square.

No registration is necessary for the free events. All are welcome. Please bring scissors if possible. Donations of fabric, children’s plain T-shirts, hospital size toiletries or cash are appreciated but not required.

The mission statement of the committee is to work toward building the kingdom of God through service to others.