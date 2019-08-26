OVI arrest ends in naked Quincy man taken to jail

DEGRAFF — A Quincy man was arrested for OVI, and after a struggle to apprehend him, was naked by the time he was taken into custody early Saturday morning in DeGraff.

According to DeGraff Police Chief George Piersall, Alexander Scott, 22, of Quincy, was arrested after a police chase on foot Saturday, Aug. 24, around 2:10 a.m.

Police investigated a suspicious vehicle that had pulled into and parked at the closed DeGraff Creamery on Cretcher Street. The vehicle appeared to have fresh damage on its the passenger’s side. Piersall said the officer smelled alcohol and Scott admitted to drinking that evening. The officer then conducted a field sobriety test and when Scott was informed he was under arrest, he fled on foot.

Police struggled for several minutes to put Scott in handcuffs. The tank top and shorts Scott was wearing were ripped off when police were finally able to arrest him in the wooded area behind homes located behind the Creamery, Piersall said. Scott was escorted to the police cruiser wearing a blanket.

Piersall said Scott’s blood alcohol level was twice legal driving limit in Ohio of 0.08. Scott told police he hit a guard rail somewhere between Quincy and DeGraff, but Piersall said they did not find the spot where the crash occurred.

Scott was transported and incarcerated at the Logan County Jail where he was booked on OVI, resisting arrest and obstructing official business charges.

Scott https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_Scott.jpg Scott

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.