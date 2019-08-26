Baby, 3 others injured by vehicle

DEGRAFF — An infant was taken by CareFlight to Dayton Children’s Hospital, and three others were transported to Mary Rutan Hospital after a vehicle drove into the crowd during DeGraff’s annual parade Saturday afternoon.

DeGraff Police Chief George Piersall said four people were injured Saturday, Aug. 24, at 2:08 p.m. after being hit by a Lincoln Town Car, driven by Corey Taylor, 22, of Chillicothe, when gathered at the alley in the 200 block of North Koke Street.

Taylor’s vehicle’s breaks failed, causing him to hit the rear of a Honda also in the alleyway, which took off, Piersall said, before it then struck parade spectators. Taylor, a carny who was in town to work at the DeGraff County Fair, was cited with assured clear distance ahead, driving under suspension and for driving an unsafe vehicle.

The driver of the Honda, also a carny, left the scene and was located later and cited for leaving the scene of a crash by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

The 10-month-old boy and three adults who were struck have been released from the hospital and are recovering, Piersall said.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

