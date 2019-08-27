125 years

Tuesday, August 27, 1894

A prize fight planned last night at Lakeview, northeast of Jackson Center, failed to come off when Sheriff Sullivan, of Logan County suddenly appeared on the scene and arrested there of the would-be contestants.

A Colonial party was given at the home of Dr. H.E. Beebe last evening by Mrs. E.T. Mathers and Mrs. Beebe. The party was given in honor of the Kallithumpians, a club composed of 16 of Sidney’s married ladies and gentlemen.

100 years ago

Tuesday, August 27, 1919

An examination for teachers in the Sidney City School district will be held in the office of the superintendent on Friday and Saturday, from 8 to 11:30 and 1 to 3 p.m.

A bumble bee that flew into the car driven by Louis Frey and crawled up his pant leg was blamed for an accident southeast of Sidney yesterday. Frey lost control of the car while attempting to fight off the bee, and the vehicle went off the road into a ditch. Mrs. Frey received a broken nose and a bad gash over the left eye.

75 years ago

Tuesday, August 27, 1944

French forces of the interior have liberated Paris from the Germans an official announcement received in London said today. The liberation came after four days of bitter fighting. The communique said that 50,000 patriots participated in the liberation of the French capital which has been outflanked by American forces driving for the German border.

50 years ago

Tuesday, August 27, 1969

BOTKINS – Botkins Kiwanis Club members plan to share an idea and plan with residents of the Botkins area at a meeting at the high school gym. Donald Brown, president of Kiwanis Club, explained it this way: “we conceived the idea that the village needs a swimming pool and in delving into it found that there is a way. Brown said money can be borrowed from Federal Home Administration if an organization is formed to establish the swim club.

25 years ago

Tuesday, August 27, 1994

New teachers in the Botkins Schools this year are Jackie Albers, art; Margie Haehn, home economics; Todd Hudson, vocational agriculture; Renee Kreinbrink, developmentally handicapped and Jennifer Schneider, learning disabilities.

New teachers in the Fairlawn Schools this year are Connie Lewis, home economics; Kathy McClimans, tutor; Dahlia Stevens, high school science; and Kerry Strausbaugh, learning disabilities. New teachers in the Hardin-Houston Schools this year are Nancy Stutsman, junior high language; Joyce Kremer, home economics; and Ed Smith, guidance.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

