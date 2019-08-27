5 to the left, 3 to the right

Gary Daniels helps his daughter, Raelyn Daniels, get her locker open during the open house at Sidney Middle School Monday, Aug. 27. Raelyn will be a fifth-grader at the school. Sidney City Schools students return to the classroom on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News