Ohio Living nationally ranked by Fortune magazine

COLUMBUS – For the second year in a row Ohio Living has been named to Fortune magazine’s list of Best Workplaces in Aging Services. Ohio Living appeared at the No. 17 spot in the category of Senior Housing and Care-Large Companies.

“Our 3,200 teammates consistently tell us that our culture is the feeling of family,” says Ohio Living CEO Laurence C. Gumina. “We nurture that culture by hiring team members with a passion for bringing their best to work each day, and we are committed to creating an environment where they will thrive.”

Ohio Living, which includes Ohio Living-Dorothy Love in Sidney, finds that when their teammates are happy at work, residents and patients reap the benefits. “Our culture is the underpinning of Ohio Living, and it’s driving extraordinary results. Today we have the highest resident/patient quality outcomes, employee satisfaction and engagement in our history.”

As a faith-based, not-for-profit organization, Ohio Living identifies six core values at the heart of its operation — care, customer service, integrity, innovation, financial stewardship and leadership.

“These values are at the heart of how we encourage, recognize and reward employees and at the core of how we increase accountability and evaluate performance,” says Gumina. “And we didn’t just speak it into existence. We created tangible expectations and measures for our teammates to target in their day-to-day work. We know who we are and try to live into our culture each day.”

Aside from company initiatives, Ohio Living residents, patients and their families are equally important to maintaining this family-like culture. Employees develop close relationships with the people they serve, reporting that they often receive joy, love and fulfillment from those relationships. Residents, patients and families make sure Ohio Living teammates feel appreciated and know they are making a difference.