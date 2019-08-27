YWCA to host knitting session for donations

PIQUA — Join Suzie Hawkes and The YWCA Witty Knitters on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 10 a.m. at the YWCA Piqua to knit or crochet hats and other items to donate to cancer patients at UVMC. Individuals coming to help with this project are asked to bring their own yarn, knitting needles or crochet hooks.

“Our supply of donated yarn is dwindling so we are happy to accept donations of yarn from individuals who have extra at home,” said Hawkes. “Several individuals take materials home and love having the supplies we can give to them,” she added.

“This is a wonderful community project to support those affected by cancer,” said Hawkes, YWCA volunteer. “It is especially meaningful to those receiving our items to show that members of the community are helping them through a difficult time,” she continued. “We have donated over 1,000 hats since the inception of this project and are thrilled that we have put smiles on so many faces because of it,” said Hawkes.

“Several community members have already donated a large amount of hats that they have done at home. We were thrilled with these donations,” added Hawkes. “Anyone can donate items they have made at home if they are unable to attend the September 5 get together,” she said. “We meet on the first Thursday of each month and encourage others to come and join in this very special project,” said Hawkes.

For more information, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua, or call 937-773-6626. The YWCA is handicap accessible.